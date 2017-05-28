Angela Merkel says Germany can no longer rely on Donald Trump's America: 'We Europeans must take our destiny into our own hands'

She said that, as the traditional western alliance is threatened by the new US presidency and Brexit, "the times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days."
While Germany and Europe would strive to maintain relations with America and Britain, Ms Merkel said Europeans "have to fight for our own destiny".
Seeded on Sun May 28, 2017 8:35 AM
