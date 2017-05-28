Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 179 Seeds: 8605 Comments: 73660 Since: Mar 2007

Angela Merkel says Germany can no longer rely on Donald Trump's America: 'We Europeans must take our destiny into our own hands' |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Sun May 28, 2017 8:35 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

She said that, as the traditional western alliance is threatened by the new US presidency and Brexit, "the times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days."

While Germany and Europe would strive to maintain relations with America and Britain, Ms Merkel said Europeans "have to fight for our own destiny".

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor