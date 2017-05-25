Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 179 Seeds: 8573 Comments: 73506 Since: Mar 2007

UK police stop sharing information on Manchester attack with U.S. after leaks|

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Thu May 25, 2017 3:05 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Police chiefs have made clear they are furious about the publication of confidential material in U.S. media, including bomb site photographs in the New York Times, saying such leaks undermined relationships with trusted security allies.

"This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorized disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter-terrorism investigation," a National Counter Terrorism Policing spokesman said in a statement. . . .

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor