Tom Brady 'Had A Concussion Last Year,' Says Wife Gisele Bündchen «

“Are you trying to get him to retire?” Rose asked.

“You know, I just have to say as a wife, I’m a little bit, its, as you know, it’s not the most like, let’s say, un-aggressive sport, right?” Bündchen told Rose. “Football, like he had a concussion last year, I mean he has concussions pretty much every–you know, we don’t talk about it but he does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through like, through that kind of aggression like, all the time–that cannot be healthy for you, right? I mean I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”

Rose did not ask any follow-up questions about those alleged concussions.