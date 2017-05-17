"I will never tolerate the North's provocations and nuclear threats," he said on a visit to the defence ministry, urging the South's military to adopt a "watertight defence posture".
"We are living in the reality where there is a high possibility of military clashes" along the disputed sea border off the Koreas' west coast or along the heavily-fortified land frontier that divides them, he said. . . .
Left-leaning Moon favours engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table, but after Sunday's missile launch said dialogue would be possible "only if Pyongyang changes its behaviour".
S. Korea's Moon warns high chance of clashes with North- AFP
