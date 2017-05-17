S. Korea's Moon warns high chance of clashes with North- AFP

"I will never tolerate the North's provocations and nuclear threats," he said on a visit to the defence ministry, urging the South's military to adopt a "watertight defence posture".

"We are living in the reality where there is a high possibility of military clashes" along the disputed sea border off the Koreas' west coast or along the heavily-fortified land frontier that divides them, he said. . . .

Left-leaning Moon favours engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table, but after Sunday's missile launch said dialogue would be possible "only if Pyongyang changes its behaviour".