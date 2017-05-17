Nearly arrested? Mike Brown was just trying to get to Game 2

''So I'm like, OK. (They're) on motorcycles, right? If I scoot a little closer, they'll get a little scared, because I know I'd get scared. I start scooting forward. And then an SUV pulls up, and I hear them over the loud speaker: `Hey, you, in the Range Rover, stop! Right now! You heard the officer! Stop! So then I got scared. I'm like I've got five cops around me, so I just stopped.