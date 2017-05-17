The military is therefore keen on keeping her release low-key. No press conference is planned and media massing at the military installation may be hard-pressed to even catch a glimpse of Manning.
"To ensure the privacy and security of Inmate Manning, no further information concerning the release will be provided," US Army spokesman Dave Foster said in a statement.
Manning, of whom few photographs are publicly available, could find refuge at an aunt's home in the Washington region.
WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning set to be released - AFP
