Trump's tweets tried to explain away the news, which emerged late Monday, that he had shared sensitive, “code-word” information with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador during a White House meeting last week, a disclosure that intelligence officials warned could jeopardize a crucial intelligence source on the Islamic State.
Trump acknowledges 'facts' shared with Russian envoys during White House meeting -
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue May 16, 2017 5:39 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment