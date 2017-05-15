B is for Ballerina (or Butt [or Both])

I was following links on Twitter this week when somebody posted THIS ONE about a Jeff Koons installation at Rockefeller Center. Every time I see something like that I think, "Damn, I wish I could see that," which is what I thought again until I remembered, "Oh wait. I have an errand in Bronxville this Sunday, I can see that if I want."

So I did.

The joke, not all that funny, is that Koons's most famous sculpture is probably PUPPY, which is a balloon made out of stainless steel. The original of SEATED BALLERINA is stainless steel, so the new installation is stainless steel made out of balloon.

Being Sunday in Manhattan we found on-street parking at Park and 54th, or maybe we were lucky, but then after being in the City all day, it's when we decided to walk that it decided to rain, so maybe we weren't so lucky. But sun showers in New York City of a Spring afternoon? Rain doesn't get any better than that, so maybe we were lucky after all. And the broken clouds made for awesome light when we got there. This was what we saw when we turned the corner:

First View

And from the other side, the right profile:

Right profile

Back again to the left profile as the lighting changed in a matter of seconds:

Back to the left

This was difficult angle but I wanted to capture the arm:

Not the best in the series but the others from this angle were worse.

The lighting seemed to work against me when I tried for a closeup:

She's Ready for Her Closeup

But finally. the ballerina's butt. My pièce de résistance. And for the record, that is not her butt. It's the bench she's sitting on with the back of the tutu. And ballerinas don't usually have butts anyway, do they?

Ballerina's Butt

(click for hi-res) Source

As we were walking back to the car we caught Saint Patrick's Cathedral draped in light and shadow. There's really no "B" I can apply, but I used so many B's in the previous paragraph, I'm going to indulge myself: