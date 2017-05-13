Newsvine

Portugal wins Eurovision song contest for the first time

Salvador Sobral, performing a jazz-style ballad written by his sister Luisa, was a clear winner in the annual song contest held this year in Kiev and broadcast to an expected global audience of over 200 million people. . . .

The contest also saw a streaker interrupt the programme.

The stage invader, wrapped in an Australian flag, took to the stage during a performance by last year’s winner Jamala, and bared his bottom. He was wrestled off the stage by a security guard as the singer continued to perform.

