The decision comes as the Sunni-ruled kingdom tightens its grip on dissent, with scores of largely Shiite activists sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges that include insulting the state, threatening national security and "terrorism".
Bahrain, a key US ally that neighbours Saudi Arabia, has been rocked by frequent protests since authorities cracked down on Shiite-led demonstrations demanding political reforms in 2011.
Bahrain king approves military trials for civilians - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Apr 3, 2017 8:26 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment