Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 178 Seeds: 8373 Comments: 72479 Since: Mar 2007

St Petersburg metro explosion: Live updates as man hunted over briefcase bomb attack which killed 10 in train explosion -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Mirror.co.uk
Seeded on Mon Apr 3, 2017 5:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

It comes on the day the Russian president Vladimir Putin visited the city.

One image shows the site of a train carriage badly damaged, with its steel doors twisted and burnt.

We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this developing news story.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor