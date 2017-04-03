Newsvine

Ecuador socialist wins presidency, rival alleges fraud - AFP

Both candidates claimed victory on the basis of conflicting exit polls from Sunday's runoff, but with 96.94 percent of districts reporting the National Electoral Council said that Moreno -- the designated heir to President Rafael Correa's "21st-century socialism" -- won 51.12 percent of the vote against 48.88 percent for ex-banker Guillermo Lasso.

The election was closely watched as a barometer of the political climate in Latin America, where more than a decade of leftist dominance has been waning.

