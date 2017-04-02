Trump declares he can handle Kim Jong Un without China

President Trump has declared the United States is prepared to tackle North Korea’s nuclear weapons program on its own without help from China.
“China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t,” Trump told the Financial Times in an exclusive interview. “If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will.
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 5:13 PM
