Final results could take days, the electoral council has warned, in a race that could extend a decade of leftist rule or usher in more business-friendly policies in the oil-rich Andean country.
Conservative challenger Guillermo Lasso had 53.02 percent of votes versus 46.98 percent for government-backed Lenin Moreno, exit poll Cedatos showed on Sunday afternoon.
A separate exit poll by Perfiles de Opinion showed Moreno with 52.2 percent of the vote versus 47.8 percent for Lasso.
Ecuador leftist, ex-banker neck and neck in tight presidential vote|
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 4:02 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment