Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 178 Seeds: 8369 Comments: 72446 Since: Mar 2007

Ecuador leftist, ex-banker neck and neck in tight presidential vote|

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 4:02 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Final results could take days, the electoral council has warned, in a race that could extend a decade of leftist rule or usher in more business-friendly policies in the oil-rich Andean country.

Conservative challenger Guillermo Lasso had 53.02 percent of votes versus 46.98 percent for government-backed Lenin Moreno, exit poll Cedatos showed on Sunday afternoon.

A separate exit poll by Perfiles de Opinion showed Moreno with 52.2 percent of the vote versus 47.8 percent for Lasso.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor