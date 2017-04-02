Republicans Agree on Cutting Taxes, but Not on How to Do It

What could trip up the reform of personal taxes is the promise by the Treasury secretary, Steven T. Mnuchin, of “no absolute tax cut for the upper class.” Republicans have repeatedly characterized their plan as a big cut for the middle class, but independent analyses have concluded that the wealthy are clearly the biggest winners. . . .

Ideas intended to discourage companies from going abroad to hire cheaper foreign workers instead of Americans have split importers and exporters. The border adjustment tax — a complex arrangement that would have the effect of adding a 20 percent tax to any imports sold in the United States and nothing on exports — has drawn support from agriculture, manufacturing and technology businesses like General Electric, Boeing, Dow Chemical and Oracle. The companies are exporters and argue that the move would “support American jobs and American-made products.” . . .

Other proposals — like ending the business deduction for interest payments and allowing immediate depreciation — could set heavily leveraged industries like farming, finance and real estate (Mr. Trump’s backyard) against those that primarily invest in equipment that loses value over time, like manufacturers. . . .

Then there is the cost. Supporters of the House plan say it aims to bring in the same revenue as the existing code. But independent analyses by both the Tax Policy Center and the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation point to a shortfall that could run into the trillions over the next decade.