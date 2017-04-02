Opposition supporters had begun to walk peacefully along the city's main Tverskaya Street from a central metro station at around 1030 GMT in an event coordinated via social media.
Police in helmets and body armour swiftly moved to halt a protest which drew around 100 people.
An AFP photographer at the scene said people were detained as they simply walked along the street, without shouting slogans. One man holding a poster was detained first.
Police detain dozens at Moscow opposition protest - AFP
