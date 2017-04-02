Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 178 Seeds: 8364 Comments: 72415 Since: Mar 2007

Police detain dozens at Moscow opposition protest - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 8:39 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Opposition supporters had begun to walk peacefully along the city's main Tverskaya Street from a central metro station at around 1030 GMT in an event coordinated via social media.

Police in helmets and body armour swiftly moved to halt a protest which drew around 100 people.

An AFP photographer at the scene said people were detained as they simply walked along the street, without shouting slogans. One man holding a poster was detained first.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor