Grassley: Gorsuch will fall short of 60 votes

Asked how he was feeling about Gorsuch's nomination ahead of next week's vote, the Judiciary Committee chairman told reporters that President Trump's pick "gets 57 or 58 votes."

Asked if his estimation was based on conversations with Democrats, Grassley replied, "No, but other people have, and I've heard what over people say. But it's kind of a gut feeling that's based on the proposition that some people up for reelection cannot justify such a well-qualified person not getting on the Supreme Court."