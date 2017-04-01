Venezuela court drops bid to strip congress of power AFP

The court said in a ruling published on its website that it was revoking a March 29 decision to take over legislative powers from the National Assembly, a move opponents had branded a "coup d'etat."

It also revoked an earlier ruling that stripped lawmakers of their immunity from prosecution.

Maduro had hinted at the coming announcement in a brief televised address just after midnight Saturday, hours after his own attorney general broke ranks to condemn the court rulings.

"We have reached an important agreement to solve this controversy," Maduro said.