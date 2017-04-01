Jeff Jacobs: Classy Geno Auriemma Takes It In Stride; Salutes 'Itty Bitty' Star After UConn's Shocking Defeat

A rush of Mississippi State players tackled their 5-5 junior guard, the one they call Itty Bitty. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who played his college ball in Starkville, jumped up and down in the second row of American Airlines Center and beat his cap into the floor in joy.

"I was in shock," William said. "I'm still in shock."

"We beat the greatest team off all time with the best coach of all time," coach Vic Schaefer said.