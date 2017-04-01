Go Gonzaga! But Who Is Gonzaga?

His name was Aloysius Gonzaga. Born to an extremely wealthy and powerful family in mid-16th-century Italy — Aloysius is the Latinized version of his given name, Luigi — Gonzaga felt a calling different from his family’s aristocratic leanings. He renounced his inheritance and became a Jesuit. When a plague broke out in Rome in 1591, he devoted himself to caring for its victims, contracted the disease himself and died. He was 23; he was soon canonized and became the patron saint of youth. . . .

“I think most people don’t know” who Gonzaga was, said the Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest, author of several books and editor-at-large at the Jesuit publication America. “Most Catholics don’t, either.” . . .

“Anything that increases interest in a saint’s life, whether basketball or a book, is a great thing,” said Martin, who in 2011 published an article about what Gonzaga meant to him.