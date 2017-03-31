"Our goal should be to agree at the May leaders meeting that by the end of the year all allies will have either met the pledge guidelines or will have developed plans that clearly articulate how, with annual milestone progress commitments, the pledge will be fulfilled," Tillerson told the ministers.
Tillerson did not say what would happen if European allies and Canada fail to respect their pledges.
US gives NATO allies 2 months for defense spending plans
