The denunciation from the OAS comes after the Supreme Court seized legislative powers from Venezuela's opposition-majority National Assembly, whose speaker declared a "coup."
The high court, whose judges have staunchly backed leftist president Nicolas Maduro in a power struggle with the legislature, based its decision on an earlier ruling that the opposition majority was in contempt of court.
OAS chief denounces coup in Venezuela - AFP
Thu Mar 30, 2017
