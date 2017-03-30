Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 178 Seeds: 8360 Comments: 72354 Since: Mar 2007

OAS chief denounces coup in Venezuela - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:05 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The denunciation from the OAS comes after the Supreme Court seized legislative powers from Venezuela's opposition-majority National Assembly, whose speaker declared a "coup."

The high court, whose judges have staunchly backed leftist president Nicolas Maduro in a power struggle with the legislature, based its decision on an earlier ruling that the opposition majority was in contempt of court.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor