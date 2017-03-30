Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said levies imposed by Obamacare, including taxes on medical devices and benefit-rich health insurance polices known as "Cadillac" plans, could be tackled through tax reform or a revised healthcare bill.
"Either, as far as I'm concerned," Hatch told reporters. "Any way we can get rid of those, I think it'd be a good thing."
Senate tax chief sees room for repealing Obamacare levies in tax reform drive|
