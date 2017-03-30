Speaking at an international forum on the Arctic organised by Russia in the northern city of Arkhangelsk, Putin once again denied any Kremlin involvement in the US election last year, slamming the recent accusations as "absurd" and "irresponsible."
"We are just waiting for when the situation improves," Putin said in televised comments. "When it's over, I hope we decide on holding a meeting" with Trump.
Putin says will be 'glad' to meet Trump when scandals over - AFP
