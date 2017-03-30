[NC] Lawmakers vote Thursday on deal to repeal HB2.

North Carolina lawmakers could repeal House Bill 2 on Thursday under a deal struck late Wednesday night by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders.

Senate leader Phil Berger announced the deal shortly after 10:30 p.m. The announcement capped days of marathon, often contentious negotiations and closed-door meetings.

Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore took no questions. Details of the deal had not been released by 11 p.m. but were provided in a .PDF document soon after.