Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 178 Seeds: 8355 Comments: 72331 Since: Mar 2007

[NC] Lawmakers vote Thursday on deal to repeal HB2. |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: The Charlotte Observer
Seeded on Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:14 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

North Carolina lawmakers could repeal House Bill 2 on Thursday under a deal struck late Wednesday night by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders.

Senate leader Phil Berger announced the deal shortly after 10:30 p.m. The announcement capped days of marathon, often contentious negotiations and closed-door meetings.

Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore took no questions. Details of the deal had not been released by 11 p.m. but were provided in a .PDF document soon after.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor