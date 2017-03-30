Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 178 Seeds: 8355 Comments: 72331 Since: Mar 2007

China's Xi and Trump tee up Mar-a-Lago summit

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Thu Mar 30, 2017 3:02 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Before arriving in the US, Xi will pay a state visit to Finland, his first to the European Union this year, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Just weeks ago the summit seemed a distant possibility after Trump infuriated Beijing with suggestions he might break from the US's long-standing One China Policy.

But in a conciliatory phone call in mid-February, the US president walked back controversial comments on Taiwan, creating an opening for Washington and Beijing to discuss a meeting.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor