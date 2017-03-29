"Britain and the EU, including Germany, have become closely entwined over years of membership," Merkel said.
"In the talks we must clarify how these close ties can be untangled. We must deal with many rights and obligations that have been linked to membership. Only then, later, can we talk about our future relationship."
Germany to Britain: No talks on future EU ties until Brexit terms clear
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:57 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment