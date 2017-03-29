'We already miss you,' EU's Tusk tells Britain - AFP

"What can I add to this? We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye," Tusk said in Brussels after receiving a letter from British Prime Minister Theresa May requesting the EU divorce.

"There is no reason to pretend this is a happy day," he said in a short statement to reporters, adding: "In essence this is about damage control. . . .

"Paradoxically there is also something positive in Brexit. Brexit has made us, the communuity of 27 more determined and more united than before," he added.

"Today I can say that we will remain determined and united, also in the future, during the difficult negotiations ahead," he added.