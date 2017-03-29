Two tribes: Brexit's key players - AFP

One of three strongly eurosceptic ministers appointed to key posts in May's government, former sugar industry executive David Davis leads the newly created Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU). . . .

The European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt is known for his federalist views and has been a frequent critic of Brexit.

His main role will be to increase the parliament's role in the talks -- neither Britain, the EU member states nor the Commission want them heavily involved.

But as it is MEPs who will have the final vote on ratifying any Brexit deal, parliament will have to be kept onside.