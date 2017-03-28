N. Korea could be in final preparations for nuclear test: report

Another blast would be a fresh challenge for new US President Donald Trump, who has tweeted that its goal of possessing an intercontinental ballistic missile "won't happen."

The North carried out multiple missile launches in 2016, and earlier this month sent up four rockets in what it said was a drill for an attack on US bases in Japan.

Soon afterwards new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited the region and said that 20 years of efforts to denuclearise the North had "failed".

He promised a new approach, without offering specifics.