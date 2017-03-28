Newsvine

McConnell: ObamaCare 'status quo' will stay in place moving forward |

Tue Mar 28, 2017
''Our Democratic friends ought to be pretty happy about that because we have the existing law in place and I think we’re just going to have to see how that works out.''

''We believe it will not work out well, but we’ll see. They have an opportunity now to have the status quo go forward, regretfully'' he added.

