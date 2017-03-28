Kansas Senate prepares for Medicaid expansion after congressional overhaul implodes

The Kansas Senate appears poised to vote to expand Medicaid three days after a congressional plan that would have barred more states from expanding the program fell apart. The uncertainty of the future of the program, which provides health coverage to low-income and disabled Kansans, had been a major talking point used by opponents of expansion. . . .

Nineteen states, including Kansas and Missouri, have yet to expand the program, but the Kansas Senate appeared poised Monday to send legislation to the governor’s desk to enact expansion. Based on Willoughby’s statement it appears unlikely that Brownback will allow it to become law.