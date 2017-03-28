Donald Trump won't throw opening day first pitch at Nationals Park

That scheduling conflict means the president is unavailable to throw out a first pitch anywhere that day. But if he were looking for another option in the area, there isn’t one. In February, Baltimore Orioles vice president John Angelos (who is also the son of Orioles owner Peter Angelos) said on the “B-More Opinionated” podcast that President Trump wouldn’t be welcome at Camden Yards due to his divisive, derogatory and hurtful comments during the election and his presidency this far. Angelos said he’d need an apology before he’d open the doors of Camden Yards, and since that’s not likely to happen, the Orioles have probably been crossed off the list of possible first pitch locations.