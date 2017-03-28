Legal spat in US over parents wanting to name child

Parents Elizabeth Handy and Bilal Walk want to name their 22-month-old daughter ZalyKha Graceful Lorraina Allah.

But state officials at the Department of Public Health said that under Georgia law, the child's last name should either be Handy, Walk or a combination of the two, according to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper.

The Georgia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the state on March 23.

"Government has no business telling parents what they can and cannot name their children," said ACLU of Georgia Executive Director, Andrea Young.