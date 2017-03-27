French TV inquiry accuses 25 bishops of abuse cover-ups

Mediapart, an online journal that cooperated in the investigation, called the resulting report "a French Spotlight," a reference to The Boston Globe team that in 2002 reported on sexual abuse in the Boston Archdiocese. The yearlong French inquiry was also published March 22 as a book titled Church: The Mechanism of Silence. . . .
Of the 25 bishops it accuses, five are still in office:
-
Lyon's Barbarin;
-
Archbishop Jean-Luc Bouilleret of Besançon;
-
Bishop Marc Aillet of Bayonne;
-
Bishop Yves Le Saux of Le Mans;
-
Bishop Bernard Fellay, head of the Society of St. Pius X.