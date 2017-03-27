Kremlin critic Navalny fined over protests - AFP

About 7,000 to 8,000 people demonstrated in the heart of the Russian capital on Sunday, according to police, making it one of the biggest unauthorised rallies in recent years.

The Kremlin branded the protest a "provocation", claiming children had been promised "financial rewards" to demonstrate.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin respects the population's "civic stance" when expressed in accordance with the law.

Without mentioning Navalny by name, Peskov said the Kremlin was worried that "some people will continue using (politically) active people... to their own ends, calling them to illegal and unauthorised actions".