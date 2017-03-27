Scots shell companies used to launder £4 billion out of Russia (From HeraldScotland)

The scale of Scotland’s role in the Laundromat was calculated by The Herald using data provided by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, or OCCRP, a not-for-profit group that has led the investigation into the scheme.

Working with journalists and investigators across Eastern Europe, including Moscow’s independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, the OCCRP has exposed how $20bn (£16bn) was syphoned out of Russia between 2010 and 2014. However, investigators believe the actual sum laundered through the entire Laundromat may be even bigger, perhaps $80bn, which is about one-third of the size of Scotland’s total annual GDP. The latest Laundromat revelations come amid growing anger in Russia where thousands took to the streets over the weekend to protest against corruption they believe is crippling public services and political life. . . .

The OCCRP has details of 21 “core” companies which received payments through Moldovan courts in this way. Six of them are Scottish, all of them now dissolved. These included four ordinary limited companies called Westburn Enterprises, Caldon Holdings, Tottenham Management and Mirabax Investments. OCCRP data, based on Moldovan court records. shows these firms received at least £4bn at currently exchange rates. Westburn Enterprises alone accounted for nearly half that figure.