First warning signs appear for UK's resilient economy - AFP

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:49 AM
Britain's economy has for months defied the cataclysmic predictions made by campaigners for staying in the EU ahead of last year's referendum but its smooth run shows signs of hitting the skids. . . .

Prime Minister Theresa May has been credited with a deft handling of the economy in the first nine months since the Brexit vote, aided by the Bank of England's injections of liquidity into the banking system and unflagging consumer confidence.

The economy grew by a wholly respectable 1.8 percent in 2016 and could expand by 2.0 percent this year, according to the latest forecasts.

But economists say the positive results are due to the fact that nothing concrete has happened on the Brexit front since the referendum on June 23.

