Oxfam exposes tax haven habits of EU big banks - AFP

The twenty biggest banks in the eurozone booked over a quarter of their 2015 profits in tax havens, with Luxembourg and Ireland the favourite destinations, a report by Oxfam said on Monday. . . .
"New EU transparency rules give us a glimpse into the tax affairs of Europe’s biggest banks and it’s not a pretty sight," said Manon Aubry, a tax specialist at Oxfam.
"Governments must change the rules to prevent banks and other big businesses using tax havens to dodge taxes or help their clients dodge taxes," she said. . . .
By example, Barclays, Europe's fifth biggest bank in 2015, booked profits of 557 million euros in Luxembourg and paid only one million euros in taxes, an effective tax rate of 0.2 percent.
Oxfam exposes tax haven habits of EU big banks
Mar 26, 2017
