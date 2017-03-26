Oxfam exposes tax haven habits of EU big banks - AFP

The twenty biggest banks in the eurozone booked over a quarter of their 2015 profits in tax havens, with Luxembourg and Ireland the favourite destinations, a report by Oxfam said on Monday. . . .

"New EU transparency rules give us a glimpse into the tax affairs of Europe’s biggest banks and it’s not a pretty sight," said Manon Aubry, a tax specialist at Oxfam.

"Governments must change the rules to prevent banks and other big businesses using tax havens to dodge taxes or help their clients dodge taxes," she said. . . .

By example, Barclays, Europe's fifth biggest bank in 2015, booked profits of 557 million euros in Luxembourg and paid only one million euros in taxes, an effective tax rate of 0.2 percent.