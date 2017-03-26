Newsvine

Russian police detain opposition leader, dozens of protesters|

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Opinion polls suggest the liberal opposition, which Navalny represents, have little chance of fielding a candidate capable of unseating Putin, who enjoys high ratings. But Navalny and his supporters hope to channel public discontent over official corruption to attract more support.

A Reuters reporter saw police detain Navalny, who hopes to run against Putin, as he walked along central Moscow's Tverskaya Street with supporters, part of an unsanctioned rally.

Police put Navalny in a truck around which hundreds of protesters crowded, trying to open its doors.

"I'm happy that so many people came out (onto the streets) from the east (of the country) to Moscow," Navalny said, moments before he was detained. Other Reuters reporters at the Moscow rally saw at least 100 other detentions as a police helicopter circled overhead.

