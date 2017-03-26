Newsvine

NATO troops race winter to give Afghan forces a morale boost - AFP

But under the banner of NATO's Resolute Support mission, Italian forces at Camp Arena in Herat province are racing the coming spring to give their Afghan counterparts a fighting chance.

The Taliban are the main enemy in Herat, which borders southern Helmand, apex of Afghanistan's opium production and most of which is controlled by insurgents. The strategic district of Sangin fell on March 23, another setback underscoring the militants' growing strength.

Criminal gangs masterminding trafficking and smuggling operations to neighbouring Iran are equally feared.

