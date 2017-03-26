China's favourite Lam wins Hong Kong leadership, vows to heal rifts - AFP

Hong Kong's new leader Carrie Lam pledged Sunday to mend political rifts after winning a vote dismissed as a sham by democracy activists who fear the loss of the city's cherished freedoms. . . .

The former career civil servant was chosen as the next chief executive by a mainly pro-China committee and was widely seen as Beijing's favourite to head the city.

Critics say she will deepen divisions in the city, but Lam said she wanted to unify Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong, our home, is suffering from quite a serious divisiveness and has accumulated a lot of frustrations. My priority will be to heal the divide," she said after her victory.