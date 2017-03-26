Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 178 Seeds: 8331 Comments: 72189 Since: Mar 2007

China's favourite Lam wins Hong Kong leadership, vows to heal rifts - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Hong Kong's new leader Carrie Lam pledged Sunday to mend political rifts after winning a vote dismissed as a sham by democracy activists who fear the loss of the city's cherished freedoms. . . .

The former career civil servant was chosen as the next chief executive by a mainly pro-China committee and was widely seen as Beijing's favourite to head the city.

Critics say she will deepen divisions in the city, but Lam said she wanted to unify Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong, our home, is suffering from quite a serious divisiveness and has accumulated a lot of frustrations. My priority will be to heal the divide," she said after her victory.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor