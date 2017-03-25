Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 178 Seeds: 8326 Comments: 72171 Since: Mar 2007

Uber suspends self-driving car program after Arizona crash|

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:41 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"We are continuing to look into this incident," an Uber spokeswoman said in an email.

The accident occurred when the driver of a second vehicle "failed to yield" to the Uber vehicle while making a turn, said Josie Montenegro, a spokeswoman for the Tempe Police Department.

"The vehicles collided, causing the autonomous vehicle to roll onto its side," she said in an email. "There were no serious injuries."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor