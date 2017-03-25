"We are continuing to look into this incident," an Uber spokeswoman said in an email.
The accident occurred when the driver of a second vehicle "failed to yield" to the Uber vehicle while making a turn, said Josie Montenegro, a spokeswoman for the Tempe Police Department.
"The vehicles collided, causing the autonomous vehicle to roll onto its side," she said in an email. "There were no serious injuries."
Uber suspends self-driving car program after Arizona crash|
