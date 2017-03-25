Belarus raids rights NGO, arrests dozens ahead of rally - AFP

Police also detained a leading opposition leader Vladimir Nekliayev as he was returning from Poland, taking him off the train at the border and placing him in a detention facility.

Viasna, an NGO that had been tracking arrests and protest rallies in Belarus in recent weeks, said riot police blocked their office in Minsk and was conducting a search.

The police broke down the door, "put people face down on the floor and told them to stay there," the NGO said on its website. "There were 57 people detained, including foreign observers," it said.