Ousted Egypt president Mubarak freed from detention - AFP

The release of the 88-year old who ruled Egypt for three decades would have been unthinkable several years ago, but revolutionary fervour gave way to exhaustion and even nostalgia in the uprising's chaotic aftermath.

Mubarak had been cleared for release earlier this month after a top court finally acquitted him of involvement in protester deaths during the 2011 revolt that ousted him.

"Yes," his lawyer Farid al-Deeb told AFP when asked if Mubarak had left the hospital on Friday.