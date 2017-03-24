Final push on Syria's Raqa to begin in days: France

The international coalition battling the Islamic State group will begin a final push on the jihadists' Syrian stronghold Raqa in the coming days, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday. . . .

"Today, we can say that Raqa is surrounded and the battle will begin in the coming days," Le Drian told France's CNEWS television.

"This will be a very hard battle but essential."

France, which has been targeted by a wave of jihadist attacks, is one of the most active members of the US-led coalition against IS.