"We by no means want to influence the current events but we reserve the right to communicate with all representatives of all political forces of the country, as do our partners in Europe and the United States for example," Interfax news agency quoted Putin as telling Le Pen.
"I know that you represent quite a fast-developing spectrum of European political forces."
Putin meets France's Le Pen in Moscow - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:07 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment