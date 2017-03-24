Taiwan court hears landmark gay marriage case - AFP

Two petitions for a special interpretation of Taiwan's constitution were presented to the court by veteran gay rights activist Chi Chia-wei and the Taipei city government, which has been receiving a growing number of requests to register same-sex marriages. . . .

At the centre of the case is a clause in Taiwan's Civil Code which says an agreement to marry should be made between a man and a woman.

Authorities in Taiwan have been rejecting applications for same-sex marriages based on this clause.

The petitioners want the court to rule whether that part of the Civil Code contravenes elements in Taiwan's constitution which guarantee equality and freedom of marriage.