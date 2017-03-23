According to NPR’s Susan Davis, a source inside a GOP conference meeting Thursday evening said that Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told Republican lawmakers that President Trump is done negotiating over the health care bill and wants a vote on Friday. The former South Carolina congressman told his former colleagues that if the House does not pass the bill, the president is moving on to other priorities and leaving the law known as Obamacare in place.
Trump Ultimatum for House GOP: Vote on Health Bill or Affordable Care Act Stands |
