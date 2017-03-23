Newsvine

CBO: Latest House GOP health-care bill would mean as many uninsured by 2026 -

SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
According to the CBO’s projections, a set of amendments that House GOP leaders agreed to support Monday night would more than halve the amount by which the bill would reduce the federal deficit. The original version of the American Health Care Act, as the bill is called, would have curbed the deficit by an estimated $337 billion by 2026, while the latest changes would result in $150 billion in savings during that time.

